2021 has started on a good note for Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as he ties knot in a solemn ceremony.

The outspoken legislator is starting the new year with his lover, identified only as Christiana.

In a post by a social media user announcing the wedding, she described the bride, her aunt, as a woman of every man’s dream, serviceable and obedient.

Unlike the loud-mouth politician, the said bride is said to be humble and quiet.

ALSO

The couple were spotted at the traditional ceremony rumored to have happened at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

See photos below: