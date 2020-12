Musician Patapaa Amisty known in his private life as Justice Amoah is to marry his German girlfriend Neslihan Esen on January 2, 2021.

The pair took to the rapper’s social media pages to announce the wedding date in a video.

Patapaa asks: “When was the wedding”? and Queen Peezy replies: “Second of January 2021”.

The couple has been dating for about nine months after meeting on the rapper’s European tour in February.

