Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has finally addressed allegations he has a hand in Stacy Offei Darko’s death.

The late Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Program (NEIP) died after an alleged botch surgery at Advanced Body Sculpt Centre owned by Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh.

The deceased also had an 8-year-old daughter with Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

After her painful death, Stacy’s distraught mother claimed Rev. Owusu Bempah and his ex-wife introduced the deceased to Dr. Obeng-Andoh.

Nana Akosua Anima in an interview on Adom FM claimed the prophet has a lot of questions to answer about her daughter’s death.

In response, Rev. Owusu Bempah expressed shock at the claims by the woman.

He explained that, his only encounter with Stacy was when he warned her about her intended surgery since “it will lead to her death”.

But Rev. Owusu Bempah said he never led the deceased to any doctor for surgery.

“When I heard the allegations, I was shocked so I quickly called my ex-wife and she also denied the allegation. I saw her death in a vision and warned her not to do the surgery” he added.

When she died, Rev. Owusu Bempah said it was her mother who informed him therefore he is amazed the same person is accusing him.

