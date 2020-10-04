The Bono East Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Isaac Kojo Nsiah, popularly known as Kojo Nomoah has died.

According to reports, Nsiah Kojo and some party members were returning from the funeral of the mother of the party’s Kintampo-South Deputy Youth Organiser.

The accident is said to have occurred around the Tuobodom tollbooth on Saturday.

The pick-up truck in which the deceased was said to be traveling in collided with an articulator truck loaded with fertilizer.

Mr Nsiah Kojo was reported to have died on the spot.

ALSO

Three others, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bilal Muazu and Rashid who are also Regional organizers survived the crash and are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.