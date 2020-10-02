The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Ningo Prampram constituency secretary, Okoe Mensah with immediate effect.

This comes after the constituency secretary accused that the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel George of being responsible for a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, September, 27 at Atta Mensah, a suburb of Mobole.

Mr Mensah in a signed statement said although the residents of Mobole are peace-loving people, they would not allow themselves to be intimidated by the MP.

However, the NDC legislator also came out with a statement to discredit the allegations by his constituency secretary.

Subsequently, in a statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh on Friday, Mr Okoe Mensah is to be suspended for six months in accordance with Article 46 of the NDC’s constitution.

“We are by this copy of this letter referring the matter to the Constituency Disciplinary Committee for further action to be taken.”

Also, the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George has sued Mr Mensah for making ‘false and malicious” allegations about him.