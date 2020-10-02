The Ghana Police Service says it set to start an investigation into the alleged usage of its vehicles and personnel in partisan campaign activities ahead of the December general elections.

According to the Service, the act flies in the face of the principles that underpin the foundation of the security establishment.

“The administration doesn’t sanction acts of such nature,” the police said.

In a press release signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Supt Sheila Abayie-Buckman, the development involved bourne out of “videos and pictures showing people with political party identity apparently rallying in police vehicles.”

The October 2 communique further the matter has been forwarded to the appropriate quarters for probe.

“The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has director the Director-General Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB) to investigate and bring up a report on the matter, for officers who are found culpable to be sanctioned accordingly.”

The statement also assured the public of the police’s neutrality in the political sphere especially with two months left for the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

