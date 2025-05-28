10 foreigners arrested for suspected Cybercrime activities in Weija

The Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested ten people for cybercrime-related activities at Weija in the Greater Accra Region.
The suspects were arrested in a joint intelligence-led operation with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
In a statement, the Police revealed that exhibits retrieved during the operation include over 800 assorted mobile phones, some computers, and several charging devices.
The suspects, comprising Chinese and Malaysian nationals, are currently in custody assisting with investigations.
All the exhibits have been retained for forensic analysis to aid ongoing investigations.
Source: Adomonline.com
ALSO READ: