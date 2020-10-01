Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as unserious, President Akufo-Addo’s posture towards the agitations by some secessionists’ group in the country.

According to Mr Mahama, the President has not exhibited tact in his attempt to resolve the canker.

“It looks like government is not serious about this issue. The President himself is not serious about it. No senior person has gone to the area since this happened,” John Mahama said on Thursday.

The secessionists known as the Western Togoland Restoration Front have orchestrated two separate incidents in the region recently, resulting in the death of at least one individual and damage to property.

Responding to the disturbances, the President has affirmed his trust in the country’s security forces and has assured that the matter is being handled with the utmost urgency.

“I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible,” he told Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Mr Akufo-Addo also justified his earlier silence on the matter saying the country at such a crucial time needs a leader who would not panic.

John Mahama

But the NDC flagbearer sees these assurances as inadequate in the face of the secessionists’ activities describing it as ‘lackadaisacal.”

“It is not about panic, it is about taking an issue seriously. Nobody says panic, I don’t know [but it looks like] the whole government, the security service, it is like they have a very lackadaisical attitude towards the issue of Western Togoland,” Mr Mahama said.

Speaking to Woezor TV, the former President also called out the National Security Minister for missing a meeting convened by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to deliberate following the secessionist group’s first attack on Friday, September 25, 2020.

“The Minister of National Security, instead of going to the area was in Kumasi with the President, commissioning a compost plant. What is his business at the commissioning when people are seriously trying to break up the country,” he added.