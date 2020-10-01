The Manklalo of Dofor Traditional area, Torgbe Agbohla VI has made a shocking revelation about the leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kormi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi.

According to him, Papavi tried convincing him to join the group and even followed it up with an invitation letter but he refused due to his “diabolic plans”.

Torgbe Agbohla made the revelation while addressing the media at Juapong in the North Tongu District following the happenings in parts of the Volta region.

“A letter was sent to me by the leader of Western Togoland but for me, I like to study about my homeland but after reading the letter I realised the agenda and I knew it was a dangerous trend and so I didn’t even involve myself at all and never attended their meetings,” he told Joy News.

The Manklalo of Dofor said some residents in Juapong also received same letters but also rejected the invitation.

Based on this backdrop, he said nobody in his town is part of the Homeland Study Group thus none of them can be held liable.

Torgbe Agbohla called for the release of his people including the Asafotse who were arrested during the police swoop.

He also called on the security agencies to beef up security in the district to prevent a recurrence.

