Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described as unfortunate comments of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) on the recent secessionists’ attacks.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo in a statement said President Akufo Addo’s loud silence on happenings in parts of the Volta region was alarming.

To the party, the event appears to be a calculated and deliberate effort to suppress votes in the ‘strongholds of the NDC, in view of an already heavy security deployment in the area during the recent voter registration exercise.

However, Dr Bawumia speaking exclusively in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said it is needless for the issue to be politicised.

“It doesn’t make sense when people try to take advantage of such a situation because we won an election by over 1 million votes when they were in power so why would we suppress votes now,” he quizzed.

To him, the parties must come together and protect the nation instead of making political gains.

He stressed the activities of the group was criminal and needs a national attention instead of divisiveness.

“I believe our performance puts us in a better position than we were in 2016 so there is no need to suppress votes. All we need is to come together and help our security agencies to deal with this issue,” he urged.

This comes after the group widely known known as the Western Togoland claiming independence in the region resurfaced September this year with diverse attacks.

They blocked entry and exits points of the region, ransacked two police stations in Mepe and Aveyime, and made away with weapons and ammunition.

One life has been lost and three injured in the process while the staff of the State Transport Company (STC) were beaten and with buses burnt to ashes on Monday dawn.