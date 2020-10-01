Families and friends are still in shock following the passing of some eight young footballers who perished in a gory accident at Offinso.

The eight footballers died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a gory accident while returning from Kumasi after undergoing colts division registration

The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle and landed in the Offin River. News of their sudden demise left many people in shock with many still in denial.

Just like many others who have tried hard to come to terms with their death, friends and relatives are still in doubt.

Relatives and friends shared memories of the young footballers in an interview on Adom TV.

They are confident their children are resting in the bosom of the Lord.

Watch the video attached above: