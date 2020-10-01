It was a heartbreaking moment as a total of eight young footballers who perished in the Offinso accident were laid to rest on Thursday October 1, 2020.

The youngsters were laid to rest in a mass burial service at Offinso in the Ashanti region.

Team members

The eight footballers died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after their team, Vision Academy was involved in an accident while returning from registration.

The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle and landed in the Offin River.

Co-footballers

The children aged between 12 and 15 with officials were travelling back to Offinso after a registration exercise at Afrancho in Kumasi after undergoing colts division registration.

Six of them died on the spot while two others died at the hospital, leaving several others injured.

Players laid for filing-past

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the government has pledged to foot the funeral expenses and hospital bills.

Family and friends

Government has also promised to pay for restorative seminars for surviving victims.

Watch the video attached below: