A total of eight young footballers have been confirmed dead in the Offinso accident which occurred last week Sunday.

African Vision Soccer Academy, a colt football club local located in the Ashanti Region, lost six players on the spot after the club was involved in an accident following the registration of their players ahead of the new season, leaving many players injured.

Players between the age of 12 and 15 lost their lives while two others died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

READ ALSO

Luv FM’s Prince Appiah, visited the families of the young footballers.

Coach of the team, Augustine Mensah, speaking to Prince Appiah, revealed that he nearly committed suicide after the accident.

However, the young players, who survived, are hoping to return to the pitch strong to honour the memory of their colleagues.

The Ghana Football Association has visited the families of the victims with FIFA and CAF also sending their condolences to the families.