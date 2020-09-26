The burial poster for Barbara Tommey, the woman who was murdered by her Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori in America has surfaced on social media.

The details on the poster suggest the funeral service of the 27-year-old will take place on September 26, 2020 at the Kingdom Church in Orlando, Florida.

Check out details of the poster below:

Madam Tommey was killed by her husband, Pastor Ofori, who is the head of Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries in Orlando in the United States.

Orlando police indicated that the shooting happened on September 8, 2020, outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch where she worked.

The circumstance of the death of the 27-year-old by her husband of five years sent shockwaves across social media.