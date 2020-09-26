Weeks after the Tracey-Mzbel saga, Mzbel has refused to hold on to the ‘old lady’ she was described to be and has taken steps to look younger.

The musician has gone semi-bald to conceal the fact she has grey hair in some sections of her head.

The ’16 years’ crooner, who bragged about beauty in old age, has made the sudden u-turn to inform her critics, she can look younger than them

She dropped a subliminal shot for Tracey Boakye on her Instagram handle, and fans have joined in mocking the latter.

