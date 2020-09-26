Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned the action of secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The group, in the early hours of Friday, attacked police officers of the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District and also mounted roadblocks on the major roads leading into the region.

The legislator, taking to his Facebook page, called on the government to “undertake credible and impartial investigations to unravel the real motives and the true masterminds behind this violent incursion.”

He said the country as a whole will neither be intimidated nor permit such violent elements to destabilise the peace and tranquility it enjoys.

Read full post below:

I strongly condemn the coordinated armed invasion of North Tongu this dawn.

Never have we experienced this level of violent siege and display of outright impunity with law enforcement appearing helpless even as some of their counterparts became victims.

The least we can do is to demand answers from the state and assurances of better protection of citizens as is our constitutional right.

In the interim, I appeal to my beloved constituents to exercise much restraint.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and hospitalized as we continue to assess the extent of casualties.

We hope we can count on the state to undertake credible and impartial investigations to unravel the real motives and the true masterminds behind this violent incursion.

We shall not be intimidated, neither shall we permit violent elements to destabilize the peace and tranquility we cherish so greatly.

North Tongu shall continue to rise, by the Lord’s Grace and Mercies. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽