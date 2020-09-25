There is heavy police and military presence at the Kpong dam site after the people behind the Western Togoland agenda succeeded in blocking major roads leading to the Volta region-Kpong, Juapong and Sogakope-by burning tyres and demonstrating for its independence Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, Western Togoland separatists from the Homeland Study Group launched a simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

It is reported that the Sogakofe Divisional Commander, Chief Supt Dennis Fiakpi, is being held hostage at Avayime-Battor along with three other police officers.

Currently, all roads leading to and from the Volta Region have been blocked leading to about 3 km of traffic.

Below are some photos:

