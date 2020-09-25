The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is pleased to announce that the 2020/2021 season will commence in November.

This follows a decision by the government to give the green light for football to resume.

The nation’s flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start from Friday, November 13, 2020, while the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020. The Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

It’s been well over six months since football in Ghana was halted due to Covid-19 and with the game set to resume, many are anticipating a great comeback, looking at how the annulled season was exciting.

Clubs will need to fulfill all Club Licensing Regulation requirements. The Club Licensing Board has the responsibility of vetting the license application of the clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirements of the GFA Club Licensing Regulation before issuing licenses to clubs. This should be submitted on or before October 5, 2020.

On October 6, 2020, the Club Licensing Board is expected to begin inspection of venues and secretariat of clubs in the Premier, Division One and the Women’s Premier Leagues. This will help affirm the decision to approve various centres submitted by the clubs to meet the criteria.

The various clubs are to register their players at all levels for the new season to begin and it is expected to end on October 1, 2020.

The Premier League, Division One and the Women’s league clubs have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of November 5, 2020 to submit the final list of their players and officials for the new season.

Another communique concerning Regional Football Association’s competitions, Beach soccer and Futsal would be issued in due course.

The Association will also issue COVID-19 protocols and Regulations in addition to the Guidelines from FIFA and CAF which were earlier sent to members.

Below is the calendar for the 2020/2021 season: