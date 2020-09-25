Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Dr Sonnie Badu, has added another feather in his well-decorated cap following a recent appointment that has been announced.

According to posts made on the official social media handle of the ‘Wonder God’ singer, he had been appointed as the Dean and Professor of Music at the Trinity International University of Ambassadors.

The university is a leading Christian College located in Duluth, Georgia and they deemed it fit to have the singer become a part of their school.

After making the announcement with a photo, Dr Badu captioned it: “Humbled … to @trinityiua thank you for this honour and I pray God uses me to add to what you already have achieved … Now let the hard work begin … In order to achieve this and make this faculty one of the best in the world, I will be bringing a few trusted legends together as lecturers… My first lecturer will my mentor in music @kwame__yeboah and if you don’t know him go follow him … We will ensure that @trinityiua becomes the best.”

Following the announcement, celeb friends, followers, church members and well-wishers took to the comment section to congratulate him on his appointment.

Award-winning dancehall star, Stonebwoy, wrote: “Congrats King.”

Mimipretyheart commented: “Congratulations Daddy.”