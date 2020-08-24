United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has shared a stunning photo on social media.
The photo is to mark the preacher’s sixth marriage anniversary with his wife, Annie.
Taking to his Instagram page, Mr Badu posted a photo from their big day and described the journey as a blessing.
The photo captured former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo.
“It’s year number six today and counting. What a blessing it has been and I pray for many more years. I love you .. #Happy6thAnniversary. God has got us … #AnnieaBadu,” his caption read.
Watch the photo below: