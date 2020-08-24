Lead singer for the famous Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, Cynthia Appiadu, has warmed the hearts of her followers on social media.

The singer and her famous gospel music group are considered one of the best gospel music groups in Ghana.

In a video, she is seen sitting in her plush hall with her two lookalike daughters who also showcased their amazing voices.

In the video, the singer and her beautiful girls were seen singing their ‘Hwan Kraa Na’ classic hit song.

Her daughters harmonised the song beautifully with an acapella of the song. Perhaps her two daughters will take after her singing career with their melodious voices.

Watch video: