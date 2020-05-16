Cynthia Agyare Appeadu, the Lead singer of the renowned gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has disclosed that in her home, she performs all her duties as a wife, including washing her husband’s underwear.

In a phone conversation with Dr Cann on Showbiz Xtra which airs every Saturday morning on Happy 98.9FM and published by happyghana.com, she unveiled that when she is in her matrimonial home, there is no such thing as her husband being suppressed because she is a celebrity.

Speaking for herself and her sisters, Mrs Appeadu said, “when we are home, we are wives. We put the celebrity life aside and perform our marital duties.”

She furthered said “If you come to my house, I do everything. Since my husband and I got married till date I have been washing his singlets, boxers and all his underwear.”

She opined that in their matrimonial homes, celebrities must perform their responsibilities as wives and by so doing, there will be no problems in the marriage.