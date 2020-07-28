Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, made up of Cynthia Appiadu (lead singer), Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah Cynthia, graced the 55th birthday celebration of fellow gospel musicians, Tagoe Sisters.

The beautiful event, which took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel, also had gospel singers Stella Seal, Abena Serwaa Ophelia and Rev. Mary Ghansah present as they shared fond memories.

Some friends and family were also seen in the video enjoying themselves as they dine together at one of the most popular hotels in Ghana.

