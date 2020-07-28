Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed worries over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s lifting of restrictions in public vehicles.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the COVID-19 survivor said though the government has done marvelously well with its fight against the coronavirus, he is of the strong conviction that easing restrictions in public vehicles and churches may spike the spread rate.

“The Akufo-Addo government is doing well but I must say that I have my reservation on the restrictions in trotros and churches. The easing in cars is very dangerous because you can’t tell who is carrying the virus, especially when ventilation in some of these vehicles are poor. So I am very scared for Ghanaians,” he said.

His comment comes after the President announced on Sunday that public transport operators can now load to full capacity.

“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses,” the president announced.

However, the controversial MP, who was scared due to what he went through after contracting the virus, said he hopes the churches will follow due protocols in order not to aggravate the matter.

