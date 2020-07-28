Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has made a strong case for watches as he lists prices in his collection.

According to the tough-talking politician, he considers buying expensive watches as an investment and not a wealth show off.

“You may not believe me if I say this but I have watches I bought in pounds and Euros equivalent to GHS 178K, 252K, 208K, 4K and even more because for my 60th birthday, I wanted to buy one for 743K,” he bragged on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He further argued that watches have higher resale values than cars, hence he considers them as assets though the prices do not always match up with the watches.




