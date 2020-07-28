Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has made a strong case for watches as he lists prices in his collection.

According to the tough-talking politician, he considers buying expensive watches as an investment and not a wealth show off.

“You may not believe me if I say this but I have watches I bought in pounds and Euros equivalent to GHS 178K, 252K, 208K, 4K and even more because for my 60th birthday, I wanted to buy one for 743K,” he bragged on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

ALSO READ:

He further argued that watches have higher resale values than cars, hence he considers them as assets though the prices do not always match up with the watches.