Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong, recently celebrated her birthday.

She turned plus one on Thursday, July 4, 2020.

Marking the day, she dropped sizzling photos on her social media pages.

READ ALSO:

In one of her photos shared on Instagram, she said: “I’m in such a happy place right now. So grateful for another year! 🥳”

Check out the photos below: