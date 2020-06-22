Father of 22 children and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has rejected the apology of his ‘prodigal’ daughter who begged him to deliver her from her ‘wayward’ lifestyle.

Kennedy, reacting to the apology, described it as fake, explaining he was used to receiving such ‘fake’ apologies from his daughter.

The millionaire said he will, however acknowledge her as his daughter but not to the extent of paying her fees or extending any fatherly help to her.

“She is grown; she has her own life to live,” he said, reacting to what he described as “prostitution and drug addiction,” lifestyle of his daughter.

He dropped jaws even wider when he confessed he will rather pay for the services of an HIV/AIDS infected prostitute than cater for his daughter’s fees.

He revealed that at least before contracting the virus [from an HIV/AIDS patient], he would have satisfied himself [sexually], hence his preference for such a prostitute over his daughter’s upkeep.

Watch jaw-dropping video below: