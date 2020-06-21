The ‘prodigal’ daughter of outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has written an emotional letter to her dad on Father’s Day.

Anell Agyapong in a post on social media asked her father for forgiveness for her “waywardness”.

Hon. Ken Agyapong spoke about his daughter’s challenges on his 60th birthday. He revealed she is a “drug addict, school dropout and a nymphomaniac”.

Conceding that all her father said is true, Anell appealed to her father to help her change for the better.

ALSO READ:

Below is her letter to Ken Agyapong

Dear Daddy,

My waywardness has become the cause of your ridicule, which can tarnish your integrity and image, and I implore your forgiveness. I’ve made better choices now and will continue to.

Please Daddy, if one day you still find me worthy as your daughter, kindly have mercy on me and deliver me from myself.

Love Always, Anell.