Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended a touching birthday message to Former President Jerry John Rawlings as he celebrates his 73rd birthday today, June 22.
In a Twitter post, the Vice President prayed for blessings and long life for Mr Rawlings.
“I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday. May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building,” he wrote.
Find the Veep’s tweet below:
I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday.— Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) June 22, 2020
May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building. pic.twitter.com/5nQksuXgtp