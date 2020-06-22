Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended a touching birthday message to Former President Jerry John Rawlings as he celebrates his 73rd birthday today, June 22.

In a Twitter post, the Vice President prayed for blessings and long life for Mr Rawlings.

“I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday. May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building,” he wrote.

