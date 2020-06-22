Former President Jerry John Rawlings is enjoying the presence of his family as he marks his 73rd birthday, today, June 22.

Taking center-position, Mr Rawlings, his wife and female children posed for the camera as they took a family photo.

Aside their all-white outfits, the smile on their faces indeed proved their mentor’s birthday is nothing but auspicious.

Meanwhile, to mark his birthday celebrations, he donated Personal Protective Equipment and other relief items to the Pantang Hospital, Mawuvio Outreach Orphanage at Ayikuma and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.