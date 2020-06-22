Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, says pastors cannot believe in Jesus Christ and be scared of the novel Coronavirus aka Covid-19 claiming lives across the globe.

According to him, he cannot fathom why some Christian leaders would gladly accept guidelines proposed to them by the government to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded over 20,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, according to a statement put out by the country’s Disease Control Centre but Pastor Chris tagged the numbers as “false claims”.

MORE:

In a seven-minute video circulating on social media, these were his words:

They told churches to open and they gave them guidelines but if you read you will know they are not minds that have any science in them.

I asked someone to read and all was just a laughing matter; you couldn’t believe educated people drew up those guidelines but I was told church leaders gave those guidelines to government during a consultation.

And these leaders who full of fear and afraid of the virus, they don’t believe in Jesus Christ.

You cannot believe in Jesus and be afraid of Covid-19. At the healing school, I laid hands on all kinds of diseases including leprosy. Never once did I think I will be infected because the Bible is there. But these people pretending to represent Christians in the government is a shame.

And I think the government is laughing at them. If you are afraid of the virus, your gospel has ended. The moment you give guidelines, you have failed.

Many of those ministers need prayers and we have to pray for these pastors that are scared and that is the reason many churches are shut down.

They are wicked guidelines. If you want to lay hands on the sick you should wear gloves? This is crazy and that holy communion that Jesus told us to take is suspended because of pandemic? This is crazy.

They need to realise what is going on. I spoke to a group of pastors recently and I told them what they are planning is the ultimate tool for prosecution.

It means those who will follow Christ will be persecuted by the same people who crucified Christ. They have told government they are ready to supervise which means they have decided they will be spies for the govt.

Ask your pastor if he is in the kind of association. Frankly, I am convinced that those guidelines are unacceptable. In fact, we are going into a period where many governments are going to be sued.

Here’s why, because they destroyed business and economies on the basis of false claims. They will be asked for evidence for the actions they took. For some, it will be right now and from the month of June, you will see.

Many people died and many people who were sick of other things were not allowed to be cured because of these actions, he said.