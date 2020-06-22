Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, sure knows how to get people talking even without trying too hard.

Just recently, the beautiful 41-year-old actress left fans and followers in awe of her beauty after she took to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos of herself.

In classic Genevieve style, the actress served some chic vibes as she was pictured looking elegant in a see-through flannel long shirt and what appears to be a long black skirt.

In another photo, the stylish actress blessed her fans with a little show of her legs.