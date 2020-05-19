Prolific Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, recently melted hearts on social media after she shared a new photo of herself.

The veteran screen goddess, whose social media posts often go viral due to her stylish dress sense and ever-youthful looks, once again had social media users in awe.

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the ‘Lion Heart’ star appeared to be without makeup and jewelry.

The photo attracted several reactions from fans and followers on the picture-sharing app, most of whom gushed over her natural beauty and youthfulness.