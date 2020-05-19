Actress Lydia Forson is set to embark on a humanitarian task to empower victims of COVID-19 in the Ghanaian society.

Finger-pointing and neglect are some of the ordeals Coronavirus patients, be it infected or recovered face in Ghana.

To this effect, Miss Forson is campaigning against the unfair treatments meted out to such people, revealing she was ready to meet up with some victims.

She explained some stories she had heard were troubling, hence her bold step to interact and encourage them to keep alive.