A throwback photo shared by Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has left netizens surprised, as it revealed a lesser-known chapter of her past as a musician.

During her teenage years, Lydia revealed the Forson siblings, of which she is the only girl, formed a music band to promote their singing talent.

The group, named NSPG, was the brainchild of her older brother, with Lydia and her other brothers serving as backup singers and rappers.

In the photo, Lydia Forson is seen posing alongside her brothers and a friend, all of whom were part of the band.

The image was intended to be the cover for their first album.

The actress disclosed that, their music group released an album and even performed at various events and competitions, including one organized by Hush Hush studios.

This affirms her initial revelation that, from birth, she has envisaged herself an entertainer.