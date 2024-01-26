Renowned Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has left fans in awe by sharing a rare throwback photo of himself.

The photo which was taken in the early 2000s captured him without his distinctive beard.

The artiste took a trip down memory lane, providing a glimpse into life when he was known simply as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata and yet to find his way into the limelight.

In spite of Ghana shambolic performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), M.anifest also shared a throwback photo to prove his undying love for the Black Stars.