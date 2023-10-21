Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has sympathised with YouTuber and law student, Elorm Ababio, popularly called Ama Governor, after her call to the Bar was denied a second time.

Taking to Twitter, Miss Forson sent goodwill and commiseration messages to Miss Ababio.

The actress asserted that, the latter may suffer a lot of pain, hurt, and frustration but will get through it.

In her view, history never remembers the silent but those who challenged the system and made their voices heard.

“You and your trolling, on the other hand, will be forgotten,” she told naysayers.

You and your trolling on the other hand,will be forgotten. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) October 19, 2023

Ama Governor has been in X formerly Twitter trends, in the last 48 hours after the General Legal Council (GLC) once again denied her call to the bar.

She was to be part of a ceremony on Friday, October 20, 2023, where 1,097 law students were enrolled to formally join the profession.

This was after the GLC announced in September 2023 at the bar conference that she was being considered by a committee that had permitted her to begin applications to be called to the bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.

But a letter addressed to Ama Governor and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng (JA), said at GLC’s meeting on Tuesday, the application was declined on account of elements noted in your public conduct prior to the application.

The law student’s call to the bar was first put on hold in 2022 despite her successful completion of the professional law programme that saw her pass her exams and scale the interview session as well.

This was on the back of a complaint the GLC said it received from a ‘concerned citizen’ alleging that she ‘lacks good character’.”

However, the aggrieved student indicated she was not informed of the specific charges or allegations of misconduct brought against her and described GLC as unfair.

