Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, has finally been called to the Bar.

She is part of the 2024 Mini Call ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday May 31, 2024.

This marks the end of a tumultuous journey for Ama Governor, whose name was among the list of inductees signed by the Director of the Ghana Law School, Yaw Oppong.

Ama Governor’s path to the Bar was fraught with challenges after a complaint filed by a concerned citizen in November 2022 accused her of conduct “unbecoming of a bar applicant.”

This complaint led the General Legal Council (GLC) to pause her bar call process, resulting in a year-long battle for her to clear her name.

Throughout the ordeal, Ama Governor vehemently rejected the allegations of misconduct, asserting that she had been treated unfairly.

“I have maintained my innocence throughout this process, and I am grateful that justice has finally prevailed,” she stated.

A turning point came when the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) representative’s report at the 2022/2023 bar conference held in Cape Coast disclosed that Ama Governor had been granted the opportunity to complete her application process for the October/November 2023 sessions.

The successful completion of this process has now culminated in her being called to the Bar, a milestone celebrated by many who supported her throughout her struggle.

Her story has garnered widespread attention and serves as a testament of perseverance.

Click here to watch video of Ama Governor at the mini-event.

MORE: