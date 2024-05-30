Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised concerns about the 5G network contract awarded to Next Gen Infraco Ltd. by the Communications Ministry.

Mr Awuni alleges the company was established a week before President Akufo-Addo approved the deal.

Given this, he has questioned the company’s track record and doubts its capacity to effectively execute such a significant contract.

President Akufo-Akufo-Addo “granted Executive Approval on 22nd August 2023 for the introduction of 5G through the establishment of a neutral, wireless open access network to promote a vibrant telecom market in Ghana,” he wrote.

“The company that has been handed the deal was formed less than a week before the president’s approval.”

In a post on Facebook, he among other things revealed that the contract was awarded through sole sourcing, without allowing other companies to bid.

He argued that, the lack of competitive bidding raises suspicions about the transparency and fairness of the procurement process.

“The 5G technology, according to industry experts, can be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Why is it being handed to one company without an auction?” Manasseh quizzed.

Manasseh’s allegations comes a few days after government announced a partnership with seven industry leaders to develop a new shared infrastructure aimed at delivering affordable 5G mobile broadband services across Ghana.

The seven partners include Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and two telecommunications companies – AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

Government said these partners have formed the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which has been awarded a 5G license.

NGIC is expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months, with plans for further expansion into other parts of Africa.

ALSO READ: