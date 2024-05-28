The government has announced a partnership with seven industry leaders to develop a new shared infrastructure aimed at delivering affordable 5G mobile broadband services across Ghana.

The seven partners include Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and two telecommunications companies – AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

These partners have formed the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which has been awarded a 5G license. NGIC is expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months, with plans for further expansion into other parts of Africa.

NGIC will be the first entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G network, and it will collaborate with telcos to introduce affordable 4G/5G-enabled fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) and smartphones in Ghana this year.

The partnership aims to enhance the lives of Ghanaians by introducing digital services in education, healthcare, and digital payment transactions through peer-to-peer (P2P), peer-to-merchant (P2M), and merchant-to-merchant (M2M) systems. This initiative is expected to reduce the digital divide and promote financial inclusion.

Moreover, the multi-party partnership will support NGIC in the comprehensive deployment of network infrastructure and related services. Communications service providers (CSPs) aim to address both enterprise and consumer markets with enhanced digital services.

To facilitate this, Tech Mahindra will build a Cloud Native Core Network powered by leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platforms.

NGIC plans to adopt India’s successful model of affordable handsets, digital platforms, and localized content and applications. The objective is to replicate this high-speed mobile data model across Africa, starting with Ghana.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said, “The creation of a shared 5G Mobile Broadband Infrastructure is critical for delivering affordable, high-speed data access to the people of Ghana and help achieve our Digital Ghana vision.”

“The creation of NGIC as a neutral, shared platform, accessible to all mobile network operators and tower companies, will help to expand 5G services rapidly across the country. We are inspired by India’s digital infrastructure and low-cost mobile data usage and keen to replicate it in Ghana.”

