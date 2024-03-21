Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful 5G mobile internet services has announced 5G mobile internet services will be launched in the country by September 2024.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also reiterated the government’s commitment towards building a digital economy, adding the ministry is working tirelessly.

The Director-General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), Dr Joe Anokye in November 2023 disclosed that necessary arrangements have been made for Ghana to migrate onto the 5G network.

Speaking during the 12th R. P. Baffour Memorial lectures at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), he said the spectrum required for 5G is currently available.

Dr Anokye stated that an official announcement regarding the transition will be made in 2024.

When asked for an update in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, the Minister declared, “Ghana will get a 5G internet connectivity in September 2024.”

