The one week observation of late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah has been set for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

The spokesperson for the late Deputy Finance Minister’s family, Kwasi Owusu Twumasi announced this when they visited President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

The visit together with New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives led by General Secretary, Frimpong Justin Kodua to the Jubilee House was to officially inform Akufo-Addo of the MP’s death.

The President who assured the family of his presence at the ceremony described John Kumah’s death as painful and bitter.

He eulogised the deceased was one of the vibrant youth in the party whom he thought had the potential to take a leadership position.

John Kumah passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, aged 45.

He left behind a wife and six children.

