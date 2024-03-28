Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has weighed in on the upcoming election in the Ejisu constituency after the death of the Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

He asserts that, the final determination will rest with the President and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“It’s ultimately up to the party and the President to decide the course of action. As long as the process remains peaceful, we must prioritize unity to ensure victory in the upcoming elections” the former Finance Minister added.

Mr. Ofori-Atta made these remarks during the one-week observation of the late Deputy Finance Minister.

He fondly remembered his colleague’s dedication and commitment to duties at the Finance Ministry.

“John Kumah’s passing was truly heartbreaking. It’s difficult to come to terms with, but we trust in God’s wisdom,” Ofori-Atta remarked.

Ofori-Atta stressed the importance of respecting Kumah’s legacy and emphasized the need for unity within the party.

Watch video below:

The decision regarding the by-election in the Ejisu constituency will be left to the President to determine. – Ken Ofori-Atta, former finance minister #OyerepaNews pic.twitter.com/v8bDOWCovB — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) March 28, 2024

