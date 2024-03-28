Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has eulogized late deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, during his one-week observation.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ofori-Atta recalled his time working with Mr. Kumah at the Finance ministry, noting his passion for his work and unwavering determination.

The former Finance Minister said the late Ejisu Member of Parliament was his right-hand person.

“John is someone I always love to work with. I trusted him because the passion he had for his work was unprecedented. He was more like my right-hand person. Also, at the Ministry, every Tuesday we hold morning devotion, and he was regular with it so, his death is a big blow to us,” he said.

The one-week observation for John Kumah was held at Ejisu-Onwe, Ashanti Region on March 28, 2024.

ALSO READ:

Asiedu Nketia wades into John Kumah’s poisoning case

John Kumah’s poisoning allegations – Wontumi’s aide turns himself in

John Kumah’s death: Captain Smart invited by Police over poisoning claims