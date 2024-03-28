Coordinator for the Anti-Smuggling Taskforce on Vegetable Oil Import, Dr. Paul Amaning has revealed that, Ghana spends GH¢11 billion annually to import oil.

This, he explained is because Ghanaian consumers have low or no interest in locally manufactured oil.

“We have people who manufacture good oil in the country but because people do not have interest in the local oil, manufacturers are compelled to export to neighbouring country like Nigeria where they have demand for their products’’ Mr. Amaning said.

Speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues, the Coordinator revealed that Ghana imports oil from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, etc every year.

Mr. Amaning further stated that the total oil produced in the country and imported stood at 686,475 metric tonnes, and the amount involved in both cases is GH¢20,520,000.

He explained that, due to how oil is handled in the market, it becomes contaminated and unwholesome for consumption so after, Easter, oil in pans will be banned from entering the markets.

The Anti-Smuggling Taskforce is embarking on exercises to crack down on smuggled vegetable oil on the Ghanaian market.

The Taskforce comprises the Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security.

They have in the past weeks impounded several smuggled vegetable oil in their quest to sanitize the market.