Aide to Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi who claimed former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah was poisoned said he has reported himself to the police.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu said he voluntarily met with the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Regional CID boss and Regional Operations Director with his lawyer.

His motive, he indicated was to be given opportunity to ask widow of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, Lilian Kumah just 10 questions.

Also, Oheneba Nana Asiedu said he has information for the police which will aid in their investigations into the sudden demise of John Kumah.

Meanwhile, the official autopsy report has ruled out poison as cause of the Ejisu MP’s death.

ALSO READ:

John Kumah’s death: EC speaks on by-election in Ejisu

I have never in my life had an affair with anyone’s wife – Nigel…

I have 10 questions for John Kumah’s wife – Wontumi’s aide