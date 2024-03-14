A presenter with Wontumi FM/Television, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has disclosed that he has met with the police in the Ashanti Region following the claims he made about the death of a former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, who’s also believed to be an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, among other things claimed that the late Ejisu MP was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi in October 2023.

According to him, the alleged poisoning happened in the Northern Region on the sidelines of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign to lead the NPP.

He claimed that the poisoning had something to do with Dr Bawumia’s selection of a running mate for the 2024 election.

Although the speculations about the alleged poisoning were first reported to have emanated from Media General’s Captain Smart who has since been reported to the police by the widow of the late MP, some have also called on the police to interrogate Oheneba Nana Asiedu.

It is unclear whether the police had invited him. Speaking on Wontumi FM on Wednesday, March 14, he said, “Yesterday [Tuesday] I personally went to the police as I had indicated. I met with the Regional Police Commander, the Deputy Commander, the Regional CID boss and the Regional Operations Director with my lawyers. I was there and we had a conversation.”

They have told me that they would prefer me to meet the national boss, so in the course of next week, I will go. I will prepare myself and go. I spoke to one of the CID bosses at the National headquarters through the Regional Commander, and I have told him I will come and talk to them so that whatever I know I will tell them for them to take it up from there on.”

Meanwhile, Oheneba Nana Asiedu stated that when he’s done meeting with the police, he has some ten questions for John Kumah’s wife to answer.

Madam Lilian Kumah has already denied the claims that her husband died of poisoning, insisting he had been battling a terminal ailment.

Following Mr John Kumah’s shocking death on Thursday, March 7, Oheneba Asiedu made an appearance on Wontumi TV’s sports show where he suggested that the poisoning occurred after the two consumed guinea fowl that they were served with after campaign activities.

He said the incident happened on October 22, 2023, when an unidentified person brought the guinea fowl to the hotel where the two were lodging in Tamale.

According to him, while Wontumi vomited severely on the night and had to be taken care of by Dr Bawumia’s medical team before he was taken to hospital, John Kumah started experiencing the effect the following day.

He said John Kumah went as far as travelling outside the country for treatment, but had never been the same again until his demise.

“John Kumah did not die a natural death; that is my belief. Nobody can convince me that it had nothing to do with the position of the running mate for Dr Bawumia,”he insisted.