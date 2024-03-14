The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has denied accusations of engaging in extramarital affairs.

These allegations were made by Prophetess Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Gaisie firmly refuted the claims, asserting that he has never pursued a married woman in a manner that would violate his marital vows.

“I want to state categorically that I have never had an affair with anyone’s wife, nor have I ever made advances toward them. How could I do such a thing? I have never engaged in inappropriate physical contact, and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise,” Gaisie expressed during an interview on Onua TV on March 13, 2024.

He maintained that this family is intact contrary to claims that, his life has left their matrimonial home.

“I am a devoted husband and father, residing with my family in the UK. My marriage is intact, and there has been no separation or departure of my wife and children from our home. I have never pursued someone else’s spouse, and I never will” he stressed.

Prophet Gaisie attributed these allegations to a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation for political expediency.

“These accusations are merely propaganda aimed at undermining my credibility because of my accurate political forecasts” he added.

Lilian Kumah, in an interview on Asaase Radio earlier this week, accused Nigel Gaisie of being fraudulent and engaging in illicit relationships with married women.

She further alleged that, Gaisie’s infidelity had led to his wife leaving their marital home.

