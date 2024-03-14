The President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) H. E Dr Chris Jenkins OBE, will be visiting Ghana from the 14th to the 20th March 2024.

He will be accompanied by Ms Katie Sadleir, the CEO and Col. Botsang Tshenyego Regional Vice President.

His activities will among others include, chairing a CGF Regional meeting, a CGF Strategic Workshop, a meeting with the Board of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana.

He will also pay courtesy calls on His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and HRM the Ga Mantse.