President of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Mary Ofosu, says the majority of midwives are experiencing waist problems.

This she stated is due to inadequate adjustable delivery beds in various hospitals.

Speaking at the 4th Annual General Conference with the theme “Investing in Midwifery Practice: A Strategic Response to SDG Goal 3,” Madam Ofosu called on the government to provide them with modern hospital beds and equipment to enhance their work.

They also used the occasion to launch a Cancer Fund for members in the country.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Ghana Health Services, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, said the government is committed to helping provide the necessary logistics and motivation to healthcare workers in the country.

Wa District Court told how prime suspect and lover plotted and murdered Jirapa Dubai owner

African Games: Ghana withdraws from men’s 4×100 medley final

Boy, 8, escapes kidnap, suspected ritual killing at Kasoa